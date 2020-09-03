3 Sept 2020
A few days remain to submit nominations for the award scheme, aimed at vets at the start of their career who are already making a big difference.
Image © David / Adobe Stock
Vets have a few days left to get in their nominations for the BVA Young Vet of the Year Award 2020.
Entries are open until 7 September, with the winner to be announced on 12 November.
Nominees should be registered vets who qualified less than eight years ago, and vets can nominate or put themselves forward, but all submissions need referee support.
The BVA Young Vet of the Year, in partnership with Zoetis, recognises an exceptional young vet who leads, inspires, impacts, and goes above and beyond to make a difference.
Three shortlisted finalists will get a free ticket to the London Vet Show, with the winner receiving £1,000 prize money and a mentoring opportunity with Zoetis.
The BVA today (3 September) confirmed the panel of judges will this year feature:
Full criteria and submission details are available online.