12 Apr 2021
Venture is first online CPD platform for Jurox (UK), and aims to improve confidence and standards in veterinary anaesthesia.
Jurox (UK) has launched its first online CPD platform, with the aim of improving clinician confidence and overall standards in veterinary anaesthesia.
Jurox Anaesthesia Academy will also provide support to the company’s extensive anaesthesia and analgesia portfolio.
The platform is aimed at vets and VNs to refresh and improve knowledge on premedicating patients, and improve induction, maintenance and recovery protocols.
A mini-series course on the platform accounts for four hours’ CPD split across six bite-sized sessions, which can be completed on demand any time.
Senior vet technical advisor for Jurox and advanced vet practitioner Dan Cripwell presents the sessions, which consist of:
A quiz completes each module, and the online delegates can download a CPD certificate once it is completed, as well as links to further reading materials.
Suzy Ramsay, head of sales and marketing at Jurox (UK), said: “We are committed to developing unique and world-class anaesthesia and analgesic products and practices within the animal health industry through the provision of up-to-date technical support and education.
“Our new Jurox Anaesthesia Academy CPD platform will enable veterinary professionals to adopt an evidence-based approach to their anaesthetic product choice and, in turn, help achieve the best possible anaesthetic outcomes for their patients.”
The CPD platform is available online.