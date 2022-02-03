3 Feb 2022
Resource aims to improve confidence and overall standards in veterinary anaesthesia, as well as support the company’s product portfolio.
Jurox has rolled out its Anaesthesia Academy, which offers five hours of CPD.
The Jurox Anaesthesia Academy CPD platform has been launched to enhance the company’s already popular online training tools.
The company hopes the resource will improve confidence and overall standards in veterinary anaesthesia, and support its extensive anaesthesia and analgesia portfolio. It provides high-quality CPD and educational resources to support use of Alfaxan Multidose in three sections:
Materials to support the use of Alfaxan in rabbits and links to other resources also feature.
Online content is presented by vet Dan Cripwell, advanced veterinary practitioner and senior veterinary technical advisor at Jurox; Carina Northern, technical vet advisor at Jurox; and Sarah Ofonagoro, key account manager UK and Europe at Jurox.
Currently covering five hours of CPD, the resources will be added to over time.
Richard Beckwith, UK country manager at Jurox (UK), said: “Jurox is committed to developing world-class technical support and education to raise the standards of veterinary anaesthesia.
“The new and updated content on the Jurox Anaesthesia Academy platform will ensure that veterinary professionals are more confident in veterinary anaesthesia and achieve the best possible anaesthetic outcomes for their patients.”