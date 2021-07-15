15 Jul 2021
Product will be the first buprenorphine multidose preparation to contain benzethonium chloride, a pharmaceutical preservative.
Jurox has enhanced its anaesthesia and analgesia portfolio with the reformulation of Buprelieve to contain the preservative benzethonium chloride.
Buprelieve will be the first buprenorphine multidose preparation to contain benzethonium chloride, a change said to reduce pain on injection when compared to buprenorphine multidose formulations that are preserved with chlorocresol 1.35mg/ml.
Benzethonium chloride is a pharmaceutical preservative present in licensed veterinary formulations of butorphanol and ketamine at the same concentration of 0.1mg/ml; it is also present in Jurox’s popular Alfaxan Multidose at 0.2mg/ml.
Dan Cripwell, advanced veterinary practitioner and senior veterinary technical advisor at Jurox (UK), said: “I am delighted that Jurox can provide the UK veterinary market with this evolution of our multidose buprenorphine formulation.
“We constantly strive to provide the veterinary profession with first-class clinical and technical support, and our ability to perform in-house product research and development is also a great strength; this allows us to remain agile enough to make adaptations in an area where not much has changed in the past few years.
“In this instance, we were able to examine what improvements could be made to our existing drug portfolio and respond to the profession’s feedback with the redevelopment of the commonly utilised opioid analgesic, buprenorphine.”
Dr Cripwell added: “Our hope is that, as well as the recent mixing claims added to the product licence, this development will encourage the best clinical use of the drug and, in turn, improve patient experience and outcome.”
The analgesic is licensed for dogs, cats and horses, providing postoperative analgesia in all three species.
