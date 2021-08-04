4 Aug 2021
The CPD and celebration event – exclusively for independent practices – will be held at the Oxford Belfry from 23 to 25 September, with virtual attendees able to tune in throughout the day.
"Oxford Belfry Hotel" by Chris Morgan licensed under CC BY 2.0.
Karen Darke has been announced as the keynote speaker at this year’s Vet Dynamics Conference.
The CPD and celebration event, exclusively for independent practices, will be held at the Oxford Belfry from 23 to 25 September, with virtual attendees able to tune in and listen to Dr Darke’s talk and interact with live content throughout the day.
Dr Darke MBE started working life as a geologist in the Bolivian Andes, researching gold, but a life-changing accident left her paralysed from the chest down.
She moved away from being a geologist to find ways to align mind, body and spirit, and this led her to ski across icecaps, kayak at extreme latitudes of the planet, and hand-cycle the world’s biggest mountain ranges and longest rivers.
Demonstrating a comprehensive and compassionate awareness of the global veterinary climate, the 2021 Vet Dynamics Conference will address four pressing issues facing practice leaders today:
The Vet Dynamics Conference remains the only space dedicated to and exclusively for independents, with CPD, industry experts, specially selected exhibitors, as well as the infamous Vetlife auction and pub quiz.
Organisers are promising that this year’s conference will allow the independent community to reunite, rebuild and making positive strides toward a healthy, sustainable veterinary life and business.
Vet Dynamics director Alan Robinson said: “It’s been a tough year for everyone, and I’m acutely aware of the particular struggles and isolation of our independent practices that have worked tirelessly and had to make tough decisions to get through these challenging months.
“I’m hearing stories of burnout, fatigue, and dis-engagement in practice teams and across our profession. It would seem we have ‘fallen off a cliff’.
“Courage, proactivity, accountability and resilience will see us rebuild this profession from the bottom up. Karen’s personal story and her outlook in life epitomises these attributes – that ability to open the curtains every morning and face the world, whatever it offers; take what you have been dealt and make the world a better place.”
More information is available on the Vet Dynamics website.