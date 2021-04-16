16 Apr 2021
RCVS council member Dr Richards elected junior vice-president for remainder of college year following David Argyle’s decision to resign.
The RCVS has elected veterinary surgeon Kate Richards as its junior vice-president (JVP) with immediate effect – putting her on course to become president in July.
Dr Richards, first elected to the college in 2015 for a four-year term and again in 2020, is a previous chairman of the RCVS standards committee and represents the college on the UK coordination group for the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe.
Vice-chairman of the education committee, she is a member of the registration committee, and the environment and sustainability working party. She is also an appointed vet member of RCVS VN council.
Dr Richards is taking on the vacancy in the RCVS officer team left by David Argyle’s decision in March to resign from council. It meant two votes in quick succession – the first for Melissa Donald to serve as JVP for 2021-22 and the second for the current JVP vacancy.
A qualified OV and a non-executive director of The Moredun Foundation, among other roles, Dr Richards said: “I am delighted to be elected JVP. It’s been an exceptionally challenging year for those in all walks of veterinary life, including students aspiring to join our profession.
“It will be an honour to lead the RCVS as its 10th female president, working with veterinary colleagues as well as reaching out to allied professionals acknowledging that there will be challenges to navigate as well as triumphs to celebrate.”
The election of Dr Richards as president is subject to its recommendation in June and ratification at the RCVS’ annual meeting on 9 July.
The college’s annual meeting will take place online again, with details soon.