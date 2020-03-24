24 Mar 2020
The Kennel Club and its charities will help support canine organisations and rescues that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Kennel Club (KC), The KC Charitable Trust and The KC Educational Trust have today (24 March) announced the creation of an emergency relief fund to support dog rescue centres and other canine organisations affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
In response to the emerging situation, The KC Charitable Trust has announced it will help support those in the community that require emergency funds to prevent the unnecessary suffering of dogs, such as providing additional support for rescue centres.
The KC Educational Trust will also be setting up an emergency fund to support training clubs affected by the negative consequences for dogs, due to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, The KC is currently exploring funding and support arrangements for clubs and canine societies worst hit by the outbreak of the virus – particularly those societies affected by cancellations.
Bill King, chairman of The KC Charitable Trust, said: “The coronavirus pandemic is devastating for so many communities, including all those involved in dogs.
“Many of those affected run small – but incredibly vital and dedicated – organisations, clubs and rescues that make a huge difference for dogs, and now urgently need support to be able to survive these unprecedented times.”
Details of the funds and how to apply will be announced shortly by The KC and its charities.
The KC has dedicated information pages and further information on how to care for dogs during the coronavirus outbreak available via the homepage on its website.