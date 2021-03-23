23 Mar 2021
The Kennel Club Canine Genetics Centre will re-open at the University of Cambridge following the demise last year of its former home at the Animal Health Trust.
The AHT closed in July 2020. Image @ mike / Animal Health Trust / CC BY-SA 2.0
The Kennel Club has confirmed today (23 March) that its canine genetics centre will officially reopen and be located at the University of Cambridge.
Following the sudden closure of the Animal Health Trust (AHT) in July 2020, the future of The Kennel Club Canine Genetics Centre had been unclear, as it had been based at the AHT in Suffolk since its launch in 2009.
Now it seams more than a decade of research into dog genetics and inherited canine conditions can continue in Cambridge.
The new centre will continue to be led by Cathryn Mellersh, and will resume its mission to research genetic mutations and assist in developing breeding tools for some of the most common and debilitating inherited conditions in dogs.
During its time at the AHT, The Kennel Club Canine Genetics Centre, which is funded by The Kennel Club Charitable Trust, had a significant impact on the health of numerous breeds.
Researchers at the centre developed 25 different DNA tests for canine inherited diseases that affect more than 50 breeds. Research into the impact of some of these tests revealed that during a 10-year period, the frequency of disease-causing genetic variants in some breeds reduced by up to 90%.
Dr Mellersh said: “The past 10 years have been incredibly important to dog health and – thanks to the University of Cambridge, especially James Wood, head of the department of veterinary medicine at Cambridge vet school, for all his assistance in safeguarding our resources and The Kennel Club Charitable Trust – this work can now continue.
“Our work to support breeders in reducing health problems in dogs is essential and we are eager to continue this important work and are thankful to everyone for their support.”
Prof Wood added: “We are delighted that the important work by Cathryn and her team, funded by The Kennel Club Charitable Trust can now continue through The Kennel Club’s Canine Genetics Centre at Cambridge vet school.
“We look forward to working together for the health and welfare of our much loved dogs.”