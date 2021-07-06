6 Jul 2021
The Kennel Club’s Open for Dogs campaign has been launched in a bid to make more work places and public spaces dog friendly after research highlights serious concerns of a wave of puppy abandonments.
Image © Adriana Morales / Pixabay.
The Kennel Club (KC) – as part of its new Open for Dogs campaign – has found that nearly a quarter of new dog owners fear they cannot care for their companions once restrictions are lifted.
New research conducted by The KC found that one in five new owners has considered rehoming their dog as 63% of the country becomes increasingly concerned about pandemic puppies being abandoned.
Bill Lambert, spokesman for The KC, said: “This new research worryingly shows that if dogs can’t go to places with their owners, and fit their lifestyle post-pandemic, some will be left home alone for too long, or even sadly rehomed or abandoned.
“These consequences could be quite devastating for the nation’s dogs, who frankly don’t deserve to be left behind after being a lifeline for so many during lockdown.”
The study found a number of owners who admitted to ill-advised behaviours when taking care of their new dogs, including 21% who admitted leaving them home alone, or the 19% who admitted to leaving them tied up outside shops.
The same survey also found that 59% of respondents want the country to become a far more dog-friendly place. A total of 92% of respondents wanted to see more dog-friendly spaces in general.
Mr Lambert added: “Hospitality, businesses and workplaces can play a role in combating the looming welfare crisis faced by this pandemic pup generation by being open for dogs; helping owners to introduce or reintroduce their pets to ‘normal’, without leaving them behind, and preventing a legacy of separation anxiety.”