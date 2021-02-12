12 Feb 2021
“We’re delighted that the Home Secretary has recognised the devastating effects of pet theft and the need for reform” – Ed Hayes, head of public affairs at The Kennel Club.
Image © Daisy Daisy / Adobe Stock
The Kennel Club (KC) has welcomed a commitment from Home Secretary Priti Patel to introduce tougher measures on pet theft.
Last year The KC launched its Be Puppywise campaign and has long pushed for amends to the Animal Welfare Act to make pet theft a specific offence.
Ed Hayes, head of public affairs at The KC, said: “We’re delighted that the Home Secretary has recognised the devastating effects of pet theft and the need for reform, especially in the current climate where demand for dogs is sky-high and criminals are cashing in.
“Currently the theft of a dog is treated no more seriously than the theft of a mobile phone, despite the utter heartbreak it causes, making it a low-risk crime as well as a profitable one.”
He added: “We have always been in favour of tougher sentencing and stronger penalties for pet theft – and especially in the current climate, we would urge the Government to take swift action, recognising the emotional value of pets and impact on their owners’ lives and increasing penalties accordingly.”
Advice on preventing dog theft and further information on The KC’s campaign is available on the organisation’s website.