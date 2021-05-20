20 May 2021
Association advised Government to keep animal welfare rights at the forefront when negotiating post-Brexit deals with Australia and New Zealand.
Main image © reetdachfan / Pixabay. Australia flag image © PhilipBarrington / Pixabay. Union Jack image © terimakasih0 / Pixabay.
Vets have called on the Government to keep animal welfare rights in mind when striking a new trade deal with Australia and New Zealand.
The UK Government has been debating a potential trade agreement with the two nations that would see zero tariffs on exporting livestock to the UK.
Responding to a House of Lords subcommittee consultation on UK-Australia trade negotiations last year, the BVA raised concerns about the disparity between UK and Australian animal welfare laws.
The Government is racing to secure the post-Brexit deal ahead of June’s G6 summit in Cornwall.
The NFU has argued that UK farms will struggle to compete, and standards could fall under the potential deal.
BVA president James Russell said: “We recognise the importance of securing a firm footing for the UK on the global trading stage now that we have left the EU, but removing barriers needs to go hand in hand with protecting the UK’s hard-won reputation for high welfare standards and preserving the livelihoods of our farming communities.”
Mr Russell continued: “Opening the floodgates to cheaper imports in the interests of sealing a deal would spell bad news for animal welfare and undercut our producers, who pride themselves on high standards, and offering UK customers the quality that they both deserve and expect.
“There are definite opportunities ahead in terms of this and future trade agreements, and we have recognised that a Free Trade Agreement that reduces Sanitary and Phytosanitary [SPS] barriers over time would be a positive step.
“However, to fully realise these opportunities, the Government needs to give assurances that animal welfare will remain firmly on the table in discussions, and not give concessions that may hamper progress in this critical area.”
Mr Russell added: “Vets play an integral role in ensuring high standards in welfare and food safety from farm to fork, so the profession must be central to discussions as SPS agreements take shape.”
New Zealand has not drawn the concern of the BVA as a result of its 2006 Animal Welfare act that enshrines the sentience of animals in law.