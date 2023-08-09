9 Aug 2023
Lauren Bowe and Ailsa Richardson from Kentdale Referrals in Milnthorpe will be tackling the famous half-marathon course in September to raise cash for mental health charities.
Registered veterinary nurse Lauren Bowe and student veterinary nurse Ailsa Richardson, from Kentdale Referrals in Milnthorpe, will be tackling the famous half-marathon course on 10 September for two good causes.
Miss Bowe will be running in aid of Dementia UK, while Ms Richardson will be striding out for mental health charity Mind.
Ms Richardson said: “Dementia UK is something I feel very passionate about, holding a close connection to the disease as it has affected my family.
“I want to help raise as much money as possible to allow for the training of health care specialists to ensure a quality of life is maintained for all, and those living with dementia do so with the care and dignity they deserve.”
Ms Richardson added: “It’s my first ever half-marathon and I’m supporting Mind because the services they provide need to continue and grow in order to help as many people as possible.
“Incredibly, 21.4 million people have accessed information from Mind and 128,000 people used their helpline in 2021-22.”
To support these nurses in their effort to raise awareness and much-needed funds, visit their individual JustGiving pages.