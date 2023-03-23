23 Mar
Vets invited to sign up for one of two training events that will be taking place in the coming weeks.
Scottish and Welsh vets are being invited to attend forthcoming training events to become assessors for the Respiratory Function Grading (RFG) programme for brachycephalic dogs.
The Kennel Club is hosting sessions at Whitsome Ark in Berwickshire on 19 April and the Knighton and District Community Centre in Powys on 3 May.
The sessions will be led by Jane Ladlow, of the University of Cambridge, and will include a theoretical element and the chance for vets to practise the assessments on volunteer dogs.
Health, welfare and breeder services executive for The Kennel Club, Bill Lambert, said both the organisation and the university are keen to make the scheme as accessible as possible for vets.
Mr Lambert added: “While we urge people to stop and think before buying a brachycephalic dog, we also want to give those who make the decision to breed and buy these much-loved dogs the tools to do so in an informed and responsible way.
“The scheme vitally helps to advise owners if their dog is affected by BOAS [brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome] and gives guidance to breeders to lower the risk of producing affected puppies – while facilitating important data collection and enabling researchers to monitor the frequency of the condition and progress in the breed affected, which will inform ongoing research, for the overall improvement of relevant breeds.
“We look forward to continuing to work with vets and other collaborative parties dedicated to improving brachycephalic dog health across the board through promoting the scheme, and engaging vets, breeders and puppy buyers to raise awareness and understanding of this complex syndrome.”
Vets can register to attend online before 27 March for the Scotland event and 10 April for the Wales training day.
Interested vets who are unable to attend this training, but would like to be added to The Kennel Club’s waiting list for future training days, should email health@thekennelclub.org.uk