Interestingly, a social media survey of 171 UK vets revealed 47% always or usually recommended CC vaccination; 46% sometimes recommended it and 6% rarely or never recommended it. Those who recommended it did so largely because they perceived their patients were at significant risk of contracting it (42%), and that CC could cause severe disease (34%). Those who recommended it less frequently did so largely because they perceived CC as a mild disease (29%) and because dogs found CC vaccination an aversive experience (36%; unpublished data).