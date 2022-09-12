How can we relate our knowledge of COVID-19 to the prevention and management of CIRD?

Many dogs with acute cough will have an underlying infectious cause – particularly if they are young – and will have recently mixed with large numbers of other dogs, have had contact with dogs suspected of having CIRD or live in an area of high prevalence of CIRD. However, CIRD is not a single aetiological agent, nor the only differential for acute cough, and careful review of the history (including vaccination status), clinical signs and physical examination is warranted in each case.