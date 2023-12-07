7 Dec 2023
Sandhole Veterinary Centre has been awarded silver level accreditation by the RWAF.
Debbie Addison, exotics RVN, and Lucy Robson, exotics vet and rabbit advocate.
Sandhole Veterinary Centre has become the only practice in Kent to receive a silver award from the Rabbit Welfare Association and Fund (RWAF).
To achieve the coveted status, Sandhole had to meet certain RWAF silver-level criteria for provisions, such as outdoor space, waiting areas, kennelling and dental examinations.
Lucy Robson, exotics vet and rabbit advocate at Sandhole, in Snodland, said: “We’ve always strived to be a rabbit-friendly practice, but working with the RWAF and following its expert guidelines helped us make even more improvements to take our care and treatment up to a different level.”
Dr Robson added: “We’ve truly done as much as we can to make Sandhole as rabbit-friendly as possible. As well as physical implementations, we’ve also followed the RWAF advice on rabbit-friendly handling and restraint and how best to hospitalise and accommodate them.”
RWAF is a national charity and not-for-profit organisation whose motto is “creating better tomorrows for all pet rabbits”.