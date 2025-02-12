12 Feb 2025
Clinicians said they had to operate on an elderly dog that swallowed a nicotine-filled cartridge, despite the risks.
Vets think the vape pod had been in Dolly, a 13-year-old bichon frisé, two weeks before it was discovered.
A Kent-based vet has told how she and her colleagues were “shocked” to find an elderly dog had swallowed a nicotine-filled vape pod.
Clinicians at the Pennard Vets practice in Maidstone believe the cartridge had been inside the 13-year-old bichon frisé, named Dolly, for up to two weeks before it was discovered and could have proved fatal.
The problem emerged when Dolly was returned to the practice following recent treatment for dental issues.
Vet and practice principal Sarla Balse said: “Clearly operating on an elderly dog has its risks, but it was the only option available to us.
“Dolly was placed on an intravenous drip, given a general anaesthetic and prepared for surgery. I made an incision into her abdomen, and then an incision into her stomach to remove the object.
“Afterwards she was given antibiotics and pain relief and was monitored in our Sevenoaks hospital.”
Dr Balse added: “When we realised the object was a vape pod, the whole operating team were shocked.
“Although there have been reports of pets ingesting vapes and related products, this was the first one we have seen and the reality is that it could have been inside her for a couple of weeks.
“With their keen noses, it’s no surprise that pets, wildlife and especially dogs can be interested in vaping products, which often have sweet and food-related scents added to them.
“If the nicotine and liquid inside the pod had leaked, or if the pod had become lodged in another part of Dolly’s body, it could have killed her.”