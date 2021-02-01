1 Feb 2021
The livestock injectable is now supplied in eco-friendly anti-shatter vials, along with many in the company’s portfolio.
Ceva Animal Health has added Ketofen to its range of livestock injectables now available in its eco-friendly vials.
All three Ketofen sizes – 50ml, 100ml and 250ml – are now in the company’s Ceva Layered Anti Shatter (CLAS) vials, which are available from veterinary wholesalers.
CLAS vials are designed to be easy to use, practical and eco-friendly, and are preferred by 99% of farmers according to the company’s research.
They are said to have 33% less impact on the environment than glass, and are robust and shock resistant.
Peter Keyte, ruminant business unit manager at Ceva, said: “Ceva’s CLAS vials are hugely popular with both vets and farmers due to their practicality, ease of use and environmental credentials.
“We are therefore delighted that Ketofen has joined the extensive range of livestock injectables available in CLAS.”