26 Aug 2020
MSD's new intra-nasal vaccination kit aims to make it easier for its Bovilis Intranasal RSP pneumonia vaccine to be given to multiple animals.
The kit contains the ergonomically designed Henke-Sass Wolf injector, which has adjustable dose selector, five single piece INtranasal RSP nozzles – with “luer” lock attachment, which supports easier removal, cleaning and/or replacement – and instructions for use.
Further information on the new applicator kit and the benefits of early in-life calf vaccination against pneumonia is available from MSD Animal Health account managers.
Bovilis Intranasal RSP Live contains bovine respiratory syncytial virus or BRSV and parainfluenza virus type 3 (PI3).