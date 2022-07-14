14 Jul 2022
Kit Sturgess, specialist in small animal medicine and editor-in-chief of Veterinary Evidence, will lead the charity’s board of volunteer trustees responsible for values, strategy and overall performance.
Kit Sturgess.
RCVS specialist vet Kit Sturgess has been appointed the new chair of trustees for charity Cats Protection.
Private practice vet Dr Sturgess, who is a specialist in small animal medicine and editor-in-chief of RCVS Knowledge’s open access journal Veterinary Evidence, will lead the charity’s board of trustees, which is responsible for values, strategy and overall performance of the UK’s leading cat welfare charity.
He takes on the role for Cats Protection, which helps 166,000 cats a year, from fellow trustee Angela Swarbrick, who has been interim chair since February. Dr Sturgess has been chair of trustees for the Wildheart Trust and treasurer of the RCVS.
A top early priority will be to continue a 10-year strategy to help more cats through the expansion of the charity’s advocacy, education, rehoming and neutering work.
Dr Sturgess said: “I am very honoured to become Cats Protection’s new chair of trustees – especially at a time when the charity is delivering an ambitious strategy to have a huge impact on the health, welfare and well-being of the UK’s cats. By harnessing the talent among our volunteers and staff, we hope to help more cats and the people that love them.”
Cats Protection interim chief executive Dominic Sullivan said: “I am looking forward to working with Kit as he takes up his new role.
“His extensive knowledge of small animal medicine combined with his leadership skills and love of cats make him a real asset to Cats Protection as we continue to make a positive difference to the nation’s cats in the years ahead.”