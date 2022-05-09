9 May 2022
As cost of living spirals, Cats Protection says it has seen a 25% increase in the number of kittens being handed over to their adoption centres.
Bunny's kittens thriving at Cats Protection.
Increasing numbers of pet owners struggling with the spiralling cost of living have handed over unwanted kittens for adoption.
Cats Protection said it saw an increase of 25% in the number of kittens presented to its adoption centres in the first quarter of the year.
In some areas, the increase was even bigger, with north London seeing a 37% rise in relinquishments.
As kitten season gets into full flow, the charity has gone on the offensive and is offering neutering advice to prevent future litters that can’t be cared for.
Jane Clements, head of neutering at Cats Protection, said: “The top reasons we are seeing for kitten relinquishments are because they are stray, from an unwanted litter or part of a multi-cat household. This year, we are also seeing people having to relinquish cats due to home evictions.
“Life is expensive at the moment and the impact of the cost of living crisis is really going to start showing in the later stages of the year.
“Our objective is to minimise the number of unwanted litters, so we don’t see vast numbers of cats left on the street or without a home.”
Cats Protection and other charities had already spoken of their fears rising costs would see larger numbers of pets handed over.
Sue Dobbs, centre manager at Cats Protection’s Bridgend Adoption Centre, said: “Every year, our vet costs run into tens of thousands of pounds, and this year already more cats than ever before have arrived at our door needing vet care. We are also seeing more cats admitted with chronic health conditions. Our vet bills for treatment only, not including neutering, have increased by 60% between last year and this year.
“For example, we have seen cats like Bunny, who was heavily pregnant when she was handed over to our adoption centre. She gave birth to three beautiful kittens, but developed a hole in her abdominal wall during labour, causing her intestines to herniate through.
“She needed emergency surgical repair, but thankfully has now recovered from her ordeal. She gave birth to three beautiful kittens – Bonnet, Bloom and Benjamin – and all three are doing well.”