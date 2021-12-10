10 Dec 2021
RCVS Knowledge launched the antimicrobial resources to coincide with World Antimicrobial Awareness Week in late November and will feature free evidence-based resources.
Free evidence-based resources to help veterinary professionals with their antimicrobial stewardship has been launched by RCVS Knowledge.
The charity has made a number of resources available on its new antimicrobial resistance (AMR) hub, launched during World Antimicrobial Awareness Week in late November.
The AMR Hub features podcasts, webinars, Veterinary Evidence knowledge summaries, InFOCUS summaries and free CPD.
In total, more than 42 hours of CPD is available with the hub, with RCVS Knowledge hoping vet teams will be able to use the information to embed good antimicrobial stewardship in their practices.
Executive director of RCVS Knowledge Chris Gush said: “We are excited to be growing our online resources and enable vital conversations around responsible antimicrobial use to tackle AMR.
“We must all work together as an industry to stop unnecessary use and tackle antimicrobial resistance across human, animal and environmental health from a one health perspective.”
The hub is online now.