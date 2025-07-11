11 Jul 2025
Arocenia is licensed for the prevention and treatment of vomiting in dogs and cats, including perioperative use and chemotherapy-associated indications in dogs.
Krka UK has launched an injectable anti-emetic to its growing portfolio of generic medicines.
Arocenia 10mg/ml injectable solution contains the active ingredient maropitant, a neurokinin-1 (NK1) receptor antagonist, licensed for the prevention and treatment of vomiting in dogs and cats, including perioperative use and chemotherapy-associated indications in dogs.
Krka said the product, unveiled during BVA Live last month, provides fast, broad-spectrum anti-emetic efficacy with a 24-hour duration of action following a single daily dose.
It can be administered IV or SC and is supplied in 20ml multi-dose vials, allowing up to 40 punctures per vial and a 60-day open vial shelf life.
Renzo Di Florio, Krka’s technical veterinary advisor, said: “Vomiting is one of the most common presenting signs in small animal practice, and maropitant is a medication you’ll find on just about every vet’s dispensary shelf.
“With Arocenia, we’re adding a cost-effective formulation to the available options.”
The company said Arocenia supported a wide range of clinical applications, including the prevention of perioperative nausea and vomiting and improving recovery from general anaesthesia after the use of the u-receptor agonist, morphine.
It also provides important antiemetic support during chemotherapy and is indicated for prevention of nausea and vomiting in cats across varied clinical contexts. Its broad indication range make it a useful option for busy small animal clinics.
