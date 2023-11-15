15 Nov 2023
The Robexera product has been unveiled as the company prepares to show off its range at London Vet Show from tomorrow (15 November).
A treatment for pain and inflammation associated with chronic osteoarthritis (OA) and soft tissue surgery in dogs has been launched.
Clinicians attending this week’s London Vet Show will be able to learn more about the Robexera product, which has now been unveiled by Krka.
The company claims the product can provide effective 24-hour pain relief on a once-a-day dosing regime.
The product is presented as a flavoured chewable tablet, to make administration easier for pet owners, and comes in four strengths with colour-coded boxes.
Krka UK key account manager Charlotte Reid said: “Delivering reliable, cost-effective perioperative pain relief for soft tissue surgery is an everyday concern for veterinary practices, while OA is the most common cause of chronic pain in dogs.
“This is why we’re particularly pleased to announce the first generic robenacoxib, Robexera.
“Bioequivalent to the originator product, Robexera provides fast-acting and targeted pain relief, giving enhanced value to veterinary practices and enabling them to offer their clients improved affordability, particularly for those whose animals are on long-term pain management programmes or have other health issues.”
Krka UK general manager Viktor Kozjan added: “The launch of Robexera is further confirmation of Krka’s commitment to develop solutions that are tried and trusted but also flexible and affordable for our customers and their clients.”
Krka officials will discuss Robexera, which is available to order from national veterinary wholesalers, and other products from their stand at London Vet Show this Thursday and Friday (16-17 November).