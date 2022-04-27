27 Apr 2022
Broad-spectrum Milprazon has been formulated in a palatable format to make it easier for year-round worming of dogs and cats.
Krka has upgraded its Milprazon dog and cat wormer by introducing it in a chewable format.
The broad-spectrum wormer has been improved in a palatable format to make it easier for owners to carry out year-round worming regimes on their dogs and cats.
Milprazon Chewable is the first wormer in its category with a proven palatability for dogs based on European Medicines Agency guidelines.
In a study1, more than 85% of dogs ate the tablet “voluntarily”, with 75% taking it unprompted from their food bowl.
The tablet shape across the range is said, by Krka, to combine the best features of chewable and film-coated tablets, and is backed with colour-coded packaging to support clear and simple dispensing.
It is the latest addition to the company’s range of “tried and trusted generic medicines”, and is available in a range of presentations; therefore, suitable for puppies from two weeks (0.5kg) and kittens from six weeks.
Will Ridgway, Krka’s national sales manager, said: “Milprazon Chewable is a premium product. It offers pet owners the reliability of milbemycin oxime and praziquantel, together with enhanced palatability, while supporting practice profitability.
“Even more so given the increase in numbers of dogs and cats as a result of the pandemic, supporting owners in complying with appropriate year-round worming regimes is a priority for Krka and for the veterinary practices we serve.
“The addition of Milprazon Chewable strengthens our worming range and ensures that Krka continues to offer comprehensive, reliable and affordable parasite control solutions using the latest formulation technology.”