30 Sept 2026
Company says the new product has been designed to be easier to give to cats at home.
A new chewable treatment for pain and inflammation associated with acute or chronic feline musculoskeletal conditions or orthopaedic surgery has been unveiled by Krka UK.
Officials say the latest Robexera product, which contains the anti-inflammatory drug robenacoxib, completes its range of treatment options and will make pain management more accessible.
Technical veterinary adviser Renzo Di Florio said: “Recognising pain in cats can be difficult because the signs are often subtle, particularly with chronic musculoskeletal disease.
“By the time changes in mobility or behaviour are obvious, pain may already be having a significant impact on quality of life.
“Identifying these patients and addressing pain early is important, and a well-established efficacy and safety profile can help give both clinicians and owners confidence to begin treatment.”
The tablet is smaller than many commonly fed cat kibbles and has also been flavoured with meat and yeast in a move the company hopes will make home administration easier for owners.
Krka has also launched a dedicated Robexera resource hub for practice teams which provides practical support and educational materials.