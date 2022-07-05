5 Jul 2022
Cladaxxa is a combined amoxicillin-clavulanic antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory, digestive, urinary, skin, and dental infections in dogs and cats.
Krka has extended its companion animal product range with the launch of Cladaxxa, a broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory, digestive, urinary, skin, and dental infections in dogs and cats.
Offering bioequivalence to the market reference product1-4, Cladaxxa is a combined amoxicillin-clavulanic antibiotic designed for first line treatment of bacterial infections5.
The new range is available in three strengths of flavoured tablet, with the 200/50mg formulation also licensed for cats to reduce the tablet burden in larger breeds.
Cladaxxa is presented in what Krka calls its unique blister design packaging to protect the clavulanic acid, which is highly sensitive to moisture.
Ready-scored tablets support accurate dosing and optimal use is also ensured as halved tablets can be returned to the protective blister packaging to be used within the following 24 hours. Cladaxxa is in packs of 60 or 100 tablets.
Krka’s national sales manager Will Ridgway said: “Cladaxxa is a great example of Krka using its expertise in end-to-end product design to deliver efficacy and value to our customers. We hope they will find Cladaxxa an advantageous solution in treating these patients.”
Ned Flaxman, general manager of Krka UK, added: “In addition to supplying reliable solutions combined with commercial simplicity for our veterinary customers, Krka is looking to the future.
“We are leveraging our proficiency in product development and vertical supply chains to drive further growth in our animal health portfolio to ensure that, even in turbulent times, we deliver accessible and affordable treatments for all.”
1. Comparative, single-dose, two-way cross-over bioavailability study of two amoxicillin-clavulanic acid 200mg/50mg tablet formulations in dogs under fasting condition, Krka study code: 18-V/50, Krka, d.d., Novo Mesto; Šmarješka cesta 6, 8501 Novo Mesto, Slovenia / comparative, single-dose, two-way cross-over bioavailability study on two amoxicillin-clavulanic acid (40mg/10mg tablets) formulations in fasting in cats, Krka study code: 19-V/56. Krka, d.d., Novo Mesto; Šmarješka cesta 6, 8501 Novo Mesto, Slovenia.
2. Maddison JE et al (2008). Antibacterial drugs. In Maddison JE et al (eds), Small Animal Clinical Pharmacology (2nd edn), Saunders, New York: 148-185.
3. Gomez-Poveda B and Moreno MA (2018). Antimicrobial prescriptions for dogs in the capital of Spain, Front Vet Sci 5: 309, doi: 10.3389/fvets.2018.00309.
4. The United States Pharmacopeial Convention (2007). Amoxicillin and clavulanate (Veterinary–Systemic), Contin Educ Pract Vet 2007: 1-4.
5. Refer to SPC for full details.