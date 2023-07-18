18 Jul 2023
Company says Flovuxin, a fast-acting injectable solution combining a formulation of florfenicol and flunixin, offers treatment efficacy and improved value to practices and convenience to farms.
A fast-acting single-dose injectable solution for bovine respiratory disease (BRD) has been launched by Krka.
Flovuxin is a combined formulation of florfenicol and flunixin, which delivers effective treatment for BRD via a single dose.
The solution is for BRD caused by Mannheimia haemolytica, Pasteurella multocida, Mycoplasma bovis and Histophilus somni, associated with pyrexia.
Flovuxin offers, said Krka, treatment efficacy combined with improved value to vet practices and convenience to farms.
Krka’s farm key account manager Charlotte Read said: “BRD remains a priority issue on farm and advising farmers on the management of BRD risks, and treatment options when needed, is a key task for farm vets.
“Flovuxin’s combined formulation is a high efficacy BRD treatment acting within six hours , to improve treatment outcomes.”