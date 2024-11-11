11 Nov 2024
KRKA UK has added ear drop treatment Otomicol to its expanding veterinary portfolio.
The company said the generic ear drops and cutaneous suspension product is “specifically formulated for the treatment of otitis externa, as well as primary and secondary infections of the skin and adnexa”.
Otomicol combines miconazole nitrate, prednisolone acetate and polymyxin B, and targets a range of pathogens including miconazole and polymyxin B-sensitive Malassezia and Pseudomonas species.
Renzo Di Florio, technical vet at KRKA UK, said: “With its multifactorial aetiology, ear disease is often challenging to manage, causing frustration for owners and significant discomfort for pets.
“Otomicol is a cost-effective solution that veterinary surgeons can add to their treatment toolbox for cases where bacterial and fungal infection are important factors.”
Otomicol is available from veterinary wholesales. Email [email protected] for further information.