5 Dec 2024
Veterinary Reception Team Hero Awards launched to celebrate dedication, compassion and exceptional contributions of veterinary receptionists.
Folly Veterinary Centre in Pontypool has been named Veterinary Reception Team of the Year.
KRKA UK has announced the first winners of its Veterinary Reception Team Hero Awards.
The scheme was set up to celebrate the dedication, compassion and exceptional contributions of veterinary receptionists.
Folly Veterinary Centre in Pontypool has been named Veterinary Reception Team of the Year, while Heidi Bodily from Mounts Bay Veterinary Centre, described as “empathetic, supportive and always willing to go the extra mile”, was crowned Veterinary Receptionist of the Year.
She said: ““Knowing that my contributions make a difference to others is the most rewarding part of the job and the KRKA award is the icing on the cake.”
Nicky Hart, practice manager at Folly Veterinary Centre, said: “Our reception team is the heartbeat of the practice.
“They create lasting relationships with clients, often creating a level of trust that means clients ask for them by name. And they consistently go above and beyond for everyone they support. This award is a well-deserved recognition of their unwavering dedication and exceptional service.”
Runner-up awards were also introduced to reflect the exceptional quality of nominations. These went to Weeley Veterinary Centre in Clacton-on-Sea and Hafren Veterinary Practice in Newtown, as well as Rebecca Hadley from Poplar Vets in London and Abbie Deabill from North Park Veterinary in North Tawton.
All winning entries received a trophy for their reception areas and gift vouchers to celebrate their success and hard work.
Linda Buckle, brand manager at KRKA UK, said: “The team was bowled over by the quality of the entries and the incredible feedback from veterinary practices.
“It was clear how much these awards meant to receptionists, who play such an integral role in practice life. Their compassion, professionalism, and dedication are fundamental to the success of veterinary practices, and we are thrilled to celebrate their achievements.”