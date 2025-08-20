20 Aug 2025
The rebranded products’ simple iconography and colour-coding are said to make it easier for customers to find the correct parasite protection for their pets.
Krka UK has unveiled new looks for its ecto and endoparasiticide products for cats and dogs.
The generic pharmaceutical company has launched an umbrella brand for its flea and worming treatments, known as Pet Shield.
The rebranding includes packaging redesigns for its Worm Screen tablets and Flea Screen Combo spot-on, said to make finding the right parasite protection easier for pet owners.
Krka said that while the formulations remain the same, the redesigned products are colour-coded by species and pet size for easy navigation.
Krka UK’s animal brand health manager Linda Buckle said: “In a competitive retail space, strong design and clear messaging make all the difference.
“This update makes it easier for customers to find what they need, while giving retailers a refreshed range that stands out, supports education and drives trust at the point of purchase.”
The Pet Shield range of products are available in multiple pack sizes to support single and multi-pet households.