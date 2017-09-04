Answer

Malunions are the result of a fracture where, due to an inappropriate treatment, bone healing occurs, but with a degree of deformity and malalignment. Careful clinical assessment is required since malunions can be either functional – in which case no treatment is required – or non-functional, in which case surgery should be considered. Surgery to improve alignment can be challenging; therefore, the relative benefits and risks of conservative versus surgical treatment should be considered. In extreme cases, limb amputation may be an appropriate option.