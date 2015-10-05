In case of LTG poisoning, intraventricular conduction could be delayed resulting in prolonged electrocardiographic parameters: PR interval, QRS complex, QT interval (Figure 1). In acute poisoning, the effects of cardiac sodium channel blockade are consistent with widening of QRS complex18. Hypokalaemia induces prolongation of the PR interval. Potassium channel blockade results a prolonged QT interval14,17. Prolongation of the QT interval is associated with high risk for ventricular arrhythmias, torsade de pointes and sudden death. Treatment with phenytoin or phenobarbital, which inhibit hERG potassium channels and induce QT prolongation, contribute to the increased risk of ventricular arrhythymias19.