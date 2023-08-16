16 Aug 2023
An appeal set up following high demand for transfusions has enjoyed “a fantastic response”, according to its organiser.
Portia Keates with her life-saving greyhound Blake. Image: Stanley House Veterinary Group.
A Lancashire veterinary practice is to host its inaugural pet blood donor session next month, following an appeal launched in memory of a donor dog who helped dozens of others.
So far, 11 dogs have signed up for the event at the Stanley House Veterinary Group practice in Barnoldswick on 2 September and more owners are being encouraged to do so.
The initiative supporting Pet Blood Bank UK was launched in response to high demand for blood transfusions.
Further donation dates are also expected to be planned as the register grows.
The appeal is being led by branch co-ordinator Portia Keates, whose late greyhound Ryker is estimated to have helped up to 50 dogs during his lifetime. Her current greyhound, Blake, is also a donor.
She said: “We’ve had a fantastic response from the community in such a short space of time and there is still scope for more pet owners to get involved.
“Stanley House Vets has treated dogs that have needed blood transfusions. As pet owners, we don’t want to think about emergency situations, but the pet blood bank is a vital lifeline if and when they do happen, so this is a really good cause to support.”
To be considered as a donor, dogs need to meet the following criteria:
All donor dogs will be given a full health check by a Pet Blood Bank vet before the donation.
More information is available by contacting the practice or via its Facebook page here.