3 May
The University of Bristol’s Feline Centre is internationally renowned for its excellence and education in cat care, and is marking its half century with a full-day of CPD on 15 May.
A leading centre renowned as a hub for education and cat care is throwing a day’s CPD to mark its 50 year anniversary.
The Feline Centre at Langford Vets was one of the first to devote facilities and staff to cats, and it has the largest group of RCVS specialists in feline medicine in the UK, as well as a dedicated feline nursing team.
Langford, based at the University of Bristol, was the first referral hospital in the world to be recognised a gold standard International Society of Feline Medicine Cat Friendly Clinic.
To mark the half century, Langford Vets is hosting a full in-person CPD day on 15 May featuring lectures, masterclasses and practical sessions delivered by vets and VNs from the team.
Under the theme “The feline past, present and future”, the day will start with a short presentation about the heritage of the Feline Centre.
Three streams – one for vets, one for VNs and the third for the whole practice team focusing on cat clinic culture – will take place.
Angie Hibbert, RCVS-recognised specialist in feline medicine, said: “The Feline Centre at Langford Vets was ground-breaking in recognising the unique nature of cats as patients and the need for a feline-specific clinical referral service.
“We are proud to be celebrating the rich heritage of the work carried out at the Feline Centre including cutting edge clinical research, education and exceptional feline care.”
Hattie Lawrence, chief executive officer for Langford Vets, said: “The Feline Centre at Langford is an essential element of the outstanding care, education and clinical research delivered by the teams at Langford Vets.
“Our commitment to career long learning and exceptional care is built on the legacy of the work done in the past 50 years and allows us to continue to innovate and grow in the future.”
Bookings for the day close on 8 May with full details available at the Langford website.
The 50th year celebration is sponsored by Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Langford Trust, IMV imaging, Boehringer Ingelheim and KRKA.