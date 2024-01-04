4 Jan
The team at Langford Vets says it is pleased to have become part of the founding membership for the new Dog Friendly Clinic Scheme.
According to the organisation, it is the first referral centre in the south-west and the first university hospital to sign up for the scheme, which is run jointly by Dogs Trust and the British Veterinary Behaviour Association (BVBA).
The Dog Friendly Clinic Scheme was set up as an accreditation to ensure comfortable veterinary care and experience for dogs and their owners. It aims to help practice teams develop dog behaviour knowledge and skills so they can recognise and address early signs of anxiety, and improve the welfare of dogs while in the clinic.
Stephanie Goddard, an RVN at Langford Vets, said: “Dog anxiety when visiting the vet can be stressful for everyone involved and may even put off owners seeking veterinary help when needed.
“By becoming a dog-friendly clinic, our team is committed to optimising our knowledge, skills and resources to ensure vet visits and hospital stays are positive for both dogs and clients. Our clinic team will also benefit from a better understanding of dog behaviour, helping them prevent the development of problems, spot issues early, help owners with up-to-date advice and have a safer working environment.
“I am excited to have joined this new initiative and showcase the excellent behaviourally underpinned veterinary care to our students – the future vets and nurses of our industry.”
Chris Laurence, who chairs the BVBA, said: “Encouraging welfare-friendly treatment of dogs in veterinary practices is one of our primary objectives, so every additional practice means many more dogs will benefit.
“We’re delighted that Langford Vets Small Animal Referral Hospital has joined our dog-friendly community. By doing so, they are helping ensure every dog has as positive an experience as possible within their clinic.”