30 Sept 2024
Seven subject areas are being promoted through the new programme, which is expected to hold its first CPD event early next year.
A new initiative that aims to encourage career development among veterinary professionals has been launched by Langford Vets.
The group, which also acts as the clinical teaching platform for the University of Bristol Veterinary School, is setting up seven subject-specific interest groups to offer CPD, research opportunities and specialist support.
The first group meeting – a full-day CPD event – is expected to take place early in the new year and officials believe the scheme will build on its existing recent graduate programme.
Lee Meakin, who heads the Langford Academy programme that is overseeing the project, said it was “an exciting time” for the organisation.
Mr Meakin added: “Our interest groups will allow experienced vets to join the Langford community through high-quality on-site multidisciplinary CPD by a range of specialists, as well as being a source of knowledge to help with challenging cases.”
More than 250 members have so far joined the recent graduate scheme and the group said plans for further expansion are already being developed. Subjects for the new interest groups are:
An initial group meeting is scheduled for February and is expected to include lectures, case discussions, practical workshops, networking opportunities and the chance to bring challenging cases for discussion.
More information about the academy scheme is available online (insert link – https://www.langfordvets.co.uk/langford-academy) or by emailing [email protected]