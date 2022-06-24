Vicki Baldrey, co-author and lecturer in exotic species and small mammal medicine and surgery at the RVC, said: “This research will not only help owners of hamsters to identify common signs of ill health and optimise diet and husbandry, but also helps us focus our teaching and continuing education materials on the most commonly seen conditions. This will ensure vets are as well-equipped as possible to deal with these charismatic and much-loved pets.”