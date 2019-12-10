10 Dec
Pets in the north-west are being offered laser therapy to help accelerate and improve the quality of healing.
Gilmore Veterinary Surgery in Standish, Greater Manchester, has joined forces with LaserPet to bring what the practice describes as “the next level of healing and pain relief to pets”.
Low-level laser therapy is a non-invasive, pain-free treatment that stimulates the body’s own healing mechanism to help reduce pain and inflammation.
RVN and therapist Lauren Keenan, who founded LaserPet using a global leader K-Laser machine, said: “I spent some time working as a nurse in the US, where this type of treatment is used by a large proportion of practices to improve their patients’ health and well-being, and I saw first hand how it can really help.”
Back pain, sprains, arthritis and wounds all respond well to treatment with a K-Laser, said Mrs Keenan.
It can also help pets recover quicker after surgery, encouraging quicker healing. As an added bonus, pets normally find the procedure quite relaxing, so they don’t need any extra sedation and the treatment time is around 15 minutes.