5 May 2021
Funding applications to Dogs Trust’s Canine Welfare Grants programme is a week today (Wednesday 12 May).
Dogs Trust is calling for preliminary applications from researchers seeking funding for projects that positively impact dog welfare.
The deadline is a week today (Wednesday 12 May) and funding is delivered through Dogs Trust’s Canine Welfare Grants programme.
Paula Boyden, Dogs Trust veterinary director, said: “Applications for projects can cover an enormous range of subjects that help improve our understanding of dog welfare.
“In the past, we have seen research that has looked into the health risks of breeding dogs with short muzzles and another led to the discovery of a genetic variant that predisposes some dogs to the condition syringomyelia.”
Dr Boyden added: “The applications we receive will go through a rigorous two-stage assessment process.
“We accept projects with time frames of between approximately one and three years, depending on the subject area.”
When applying for a grant, Dogs Trust asks applicants to focus on one of the following areas:
Dogs Trust does not support any studies that require a Home Office licence for the use of animals in scientific research.
For more information and to view the terms and conditions, visit the Dogs Trust website.
Anyone interested in applying for funding should email [email protected] and the deadline for preliminary applications is Wednesday 12 May.