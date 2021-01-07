Practice of the Year

Vet of the Year

Vet Nurse of the Year

Practice Manager of the Year

Practice Support Staff of the Year

Work

James Barnes, head of sales and partnerships at Petplan, said: “Now, more than ever, it’s important to recognise the lengths the veterinary community goes to in looking after our pets. Every year we’re astounded by the quality and quantity of nominations, which are a real testament to the hard work of all of those involved at practices who care for animals and clients all year round.