7 Jan 2021
Nominations close for 2021 Petplan Veterinary Awards on 18 January, with veterinary professionals urged to nominate their colleagues.
Winners of the Petplan Veterinary Awards 2019.
Nominations for the 2021 Petplan Veterinary Awards close on 18 January.
Petplan is urging as many members of the veterinary professions as possible to put their colleagues forward ahead of the deadline closing.
Last year, Petplan received more than 37,000 entries from pet owners and the veterinary communities for the five categories:
James Barnes, head of sales and partnerships at Petplan, said: “Now, more than ever, it’s important to recognise the lengths the veterinary community goes to in looking after our pets. Every year we’re astounded by the quality and quantity of nominations, which are a real testament to the hard work of all of those involved at practices who care for animals and clients all year round.
“The awards are a perfect opportunity for you to showcase your practice and your colleagues. If you haven’t already I’d invite you to nominate someone today.”
Award winners will be announced later in the year.