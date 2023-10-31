31 Oct 2023
Campaigners have made a last-ditch plea for a delay to plans that could see a group of evacuated Afghan veterinary professionals sent back there.
A member of the Operation Magic Carpet (OMC) group, which was evacuated to Pakistan two years ago, has also told Vet Times they had been arrested amid an anticipated crackdown on migrants.
Earlier this month, the American charity, Paws Unite People (PUP), warned the group would be deported unless its situation was fully resolved by today (31 October).
Although legal and fund-raising efforts have been continuing, and around three-quarters of the group have current visas, PUP president Meredith Festa said the situation on the ground is worsening.
She said: “They are scared and my heart breaks. I have been trying so hard. I’m hoping Pakistan extends the deadline – the world is begging them to.”
Ms Festa is particularly concerned about the OMC group because of previous public threats made to some of its members online.
Two members of the group have also contacted Vet Times independently in recent days to appeal for help following news that some refugees who previously worked with or for the UK Government in Afghanistan have been airlifted here from Pakistan.
One said they had recently been arrested and were only released following the intervention of a Pakistani friend, adding: “Our situation in Pakistan has become increasingly dire, and we are facing serious threats to our safety.”
Another said they were “already desperate to find a better life”.
Several UK veterinary groups have previously urged the Government to intervene in the OMC case, while human rights activists say nations including the UK should be doing much more to intervene.
A spokesperson for the BVA said it did not currently have any lobbying activity planned.