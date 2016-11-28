Taurine metabolism

Taurine is incorporated into the retina and cardiac muscle, and is required for normal ocular and cardiac health. All cats, irrespective of breed, are unable to synthesise sufficient levels of taurine from the sulphur amino acid precursors, methionine and cysteine, and have an absolute requirement for pre-formed taurine in the diet. Conversely, dogs as a species are able to synthesise adequate levels of taurine from dietary precursors, with notable exceptions under certain circumstances. After a cluster of large breed dogs developed taurine-deficient cardiomyopathy while eating what appeared to be complete and balanced commercial adult dog foods14, investigators found certain breeds appeared to have a lower overall synthesis of taurine15-17, and taurine deficiency could develop if low total dietary protein was coupled with a higher fibre intake, causing increased taurocholic acid loss from the gastrointestinal tract18.