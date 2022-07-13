When performing CCWO surgery, one should also be aware that, depending on whether the osteotomy is positioned more proximally or distally on the tibia, and whether the cranial or caudal cortices are aligned after performing the osteotomy, a variation exists in the TPA achieved by the surgery (Bailey et al, 2007). The desired postoperative TPA is more likely to be achieved if the cranial cortices are aligned and the ostectomy is performed as proximally as possible.