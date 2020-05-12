12 May 2020
World’s fastest vet will be joined by The Great British Bake Off star Rosie Brandreth-Poynter and a host of other speakers for the online well-being conference on 23 May.
Two stars from the world of athletics and competitive baking will be the headline acts at this year’s WellVet event.
Reigning European 1,500m champion and qualified vet Laura Muir will be joined by The Great British Bake Off contestant and qualified vet Rosie Brandreth-Poynter at the online well-being conference.
Dr Muir will be in conversation with Gudrun Ravetz and Rob Pope for a keynote session at the virtual event, which takes place on Saturday 23 May – content will be accessible for a full year to all delegates.
As well as Dr Brandreth-Poynter, the event boasts a host of other expert session leaders for personal development, baking, exercise, crafts and social elements.
Falling at the end of Mental Health Awareness Week 2020 (18 to 24 May), more than 500 minutes of CPD will be available, with sessions aimed at providing delegates with a range of proactive tools to improve their mental and physical well-being.
The day-long programme will start with a run, meditation or yoga, and the plenary sessions and workshops that follow will include hot topics such as:
WellVet co-founder Ru Tipney said: “We’re delighted to host an event which brings together so many amazing people to lead valuable – and potentially life-changing – sessions for delegates.
“We have content for everyone – from student sessions to workshops designed for practice managers and owners.”
To include a social aspect, the virtual conference platform will provide opportunities for networking and connecting with fellow delegates during and after the event.
Ms Tipney added: “The vibe we’ve had at the previous two WellVet events has been pretty special. WellVet works because of the mutual encouragement, openness and support of delegates.
“We’re delighted to have found a platform to give a rich social experience alongside all the great content.”
The content and networking functions will be available for a year, so delegates do not need to sit through the whole day. They can dip in and out – and revisit – sessions, and connect with others after the event.
Tickets are subsidised at £40 for a full delegate pass, and £10 for students and new graduates. To buy tickets, visit the WellVet website.