‘Different place’

Referring specifically to the decision to not reimpose emergency-only advice, the BVA guidelines issued on 6 January state: “Both the BVA and RCVS agreed it was not necessary to return to emergency-only (as we saw in the initial three weeks of first UK lockdown in March 2020) because we are in a very different place to where we were last March, when we didn’t know if practices could stay open and we didn’t have safe working protocols in place.