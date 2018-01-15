Research has demonstrated using a restrictive harness reduces stride length (or the step of your dog), and reduces the foot pressure by the dog. Interestingly, if the dog was pulling then the step length increased if it was wearing a restrictive harness. This may increase pressure on to the shoulder joints. The effect of a harness on a dog’s mobility is greater the more contact surface of the harness on the dog and the more often the dog wears the harness (Christine Zink, personal communication and Canine Sports Production).