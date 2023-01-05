5 Jan 2023
The two-day event will be held online from 23 to 24 February and organisers are promising a stellar line-up of speakers, as well as interactive sessions and networking opportunities.
VetLed will be focusing on how to lead change at its Human Factors Conference from 23 to 24 February.
The event will be held online and feature more than 40 speakers, as well as interactive sessions, panel discussions, TED-style talks and abstract presentations.
VetLed provides workplace training courses, support programmes and consultancy designed to make practice “a happier, healthier, and safer place” for people and patients.
Managing director of VetLed, Cat Auden, explained how the conference will focus on “the what”, “the why” and “the how” of change in veterinary practice.
She said: “We hear a lot of voices in our profession calling for change of all sorts – and perhaps you are, too – but how do we actively create that? How can we improve things for the long term and not just apply ‘sticking plasters’ to problems?
“These are just some of the questions our 2023 conference will aim to address.”
The conference will approach the theme of change through a variety of different lenses, including personal change, leadership in times of change, and asking if and how the profession needs to change.
In total, 24 hours of CPD will be available at the two-day event, during which delegates will hear from veterinary leaders and “game changers”, and get the chance to listen to real-life stories on the conference’s main theme of “leading change”.
Many of the pre-conference sessions will be pre-recorded to allow delegates access to them, alongside live interactive panel discussions, while all of the content from the main conference will be recorded and available on replay for six months.
Organisers said that both days of the conference will also provide networking opportunities.
Helen Silver-MacMahon, research and development director for VetLed, said: “At VetLed, we passionately believe that taking a human factors approach to change in veterinary practice will make a fundamental difference to both the patients under our care and the people delivering that care.”
The VetLed Human Factors Conference takes place from 9am to 6pm on 23 and 24 February. Tickets are available via the VetLed website.