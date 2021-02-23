23 Feb 2021
More than 600 veterinary professionals have signed up for the event with leading expert David Walker following a surge in cases across the UK.
David Walker.
Hundreds of veterinary professionals have signed up to a Facebook Live event focusing on Alabama Rot tomorrow evening (24 February).
The UK’s foremost expert on the potentially fatal cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy (CRGV), David Walker of Linnaeus-owned Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists, will be hosting the live Q&A session from 7:30pm tomorrow (24 February).
Held via Anderson Moores’ Facebook page, more than 2,000 veterinary professionals have expressed an interest in the event, with around 600 already signed up.
The Q&A comes on the back of 12 cases of CRGV – otherwise known as Alabama rot – being confirmed by Anderson Moores across the UK since the start of January, already more than 25% of the total 2020 number.
CRGV, which originally appeared in the late 1980s, affects the kidneys and has a 90% mortality rate.
David Walker said: “Sadly, we have already confirmed 12 new cases of CRGV in 2021. We are also awaiting results of a further 7 possible cases.”
He added: “Unfortunately, we find ourselves at the time of year when cases are most commonly identified; however, the disease remains rare.
“This Q&A will focus on as many aspects of the disease as possible and I’m delighted to see so many colleagues have expressed an interest.”
To find out more and sign up, visit the Facebook event page.