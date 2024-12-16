16 Dec
A prominent veterinary neurologist has been appointed patron and research advisor to a new charity ultimately hoping to find a cure for a canine nerve condition.
Clare Rusbridge said she was “deeply honoured and excited” to take up the role with Cure4DM, which is funding research and support work relating to degenerative myelopathy (DM).
Prof Rusbridge added: “DM is a devastating disease that profoundly affects dogs and their caregivers, and I have long been passionate about supporting both breeders and those caring for affected dogs.
“My journey with DM advocacy began nearly 30 years ago, with my very first veterinary talk to the German Shepherd Club in 1994, focusing on this debilitating condition.
“Since then, much has changed, including the groundbreaking development of a genetic test to identify at-risk dogs – a vital tool that has revolutionised our approach to understanding and managing DM.
“I am eager to contribute to Cure4DM’s mission and collaborate with this incredible community to advance research and improve outcomes for dogs and their families.”
Charity leaders believe the appointment of Prof Rusbridge, a senior neurologist at Wear Referrals in County Durham and an academic at the University of Surrey, will drive forward DM research in the UK, as well as in mainland Europe and the US.
The group says it is keen to work with both the veterinary sector and the wider public on both research and support activities including providing information about how to care for a dog with DM.
